COVID-19 deaths in India climb to 73,890

COVID-19 cases in India went past 43 lakh with a spike of 89,706 cases in a day. India now has the fastest-growing coronavirus caseload in any country in the world. So far, 33,98,845 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent, according to Health Ministry data.
Total coronavirus cases have mounted to 43,70,129, while death toll has climbed to 73,890. COVID-19 case fatality rate has increased to 2.17 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Of the total 73,890 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,407 followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in Delhi, 4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat and 1,990 in Punjab.
So far, 1,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala and 360 in Uttarakhand.
Puducherry has registered 337 fatalities, Goa 256, Tripura 161, Chandigarh 78, Himachal Pradesh 60, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50, Manipur 39, Ladakh 35, Meghalaya 17, Nagaland 10, Arunachal Pradesh nine, Sikkim seven and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.
Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases:-
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -307
Andhra Pradesh- 96,769
Arunachal Pradesh -1,670
Assam- 29,206
Bihar-15,346
Chandigarh-2,334
Chhattisgarh-26,91
Dadra Nagar Haveli-294
Delhi-22,377
Goa-4,499
Gujarat- 16,319
Haryana- 16,890
Himachal Pradesh-2,326
Jammu and Kashmir-11,859
Jharkhand-15,438
Karnataka-96,937
Kerala- 23,280
Ladakh-856
Madhya Pradesh-17,205
Maharashtra-2,43,809
Manipur-1,683
Meghalaya-1,343
Mizoram-378
Nagaland-496
Odisha-28,628
Puducherry-4,831
Punjab-16,230
Rajasthan-15,090
Sikkim-538
Tamil Nadu-50,213
Telengana-31,654
Tripura-6,903
Uttar Pradesh-63,256
Uttarakhand-8,261
West Bengal-23,254
