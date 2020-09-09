COVID-19 deaths in India climb to 73,890

COVID-19 cases in India went past 43 lakh with a spike of 89,706 cases in a day. India now has the fastest-growing coronavirus caseload in any country in the world. So far, 33,98,845 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent, according to Health Ministry data.

Total coronavirus cases have mounted to 43,70,129, while death toll has climbed to 73,890. COVID-19 case fatality rate has increased to 2.17 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the total 73,890 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,407 followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in Delhi, 4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat and 1,990 in Punjab.

So far, 1,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala and 360 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 337 fatalities, Goa 256, Tripura 161, Chandigarh 78, Himachal Pradesh 60, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50, Manipur 39, Ladakh 35, Meghalaya 17, Nagaland 10, Arunachal Pradesh nine, Sikkim seven and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -307

Andhra Pradesh- 96,769

Arunachal Pradesh -1,670

Assam- 29,206

Bihar-15,346

Chandigarh-2,334

Chhattisgarh-26,91

Dadra Nagar Haveli-294

Delhi-22,377

Goa-4,499

Gujarat- 16,319

Haryana- 16,890

Himachal Pradesh-2,326

Jammu and Kashmir-11,859

Jharkhand-15,438

Karnataka-96,937

Kerala- 23,280

Ladakh-856

Madhya Pradesh-17,205

Maharashtra-2,43,809

Manipur-1,683

Meghalaya-1,343

Mizoram-378

Nagaland-496

Odisha-28,628

Puducherry-4,831

Punjab-16,230

Rajasthan-15,090

Sikkim-538

Tamil Nadu-50,213

Telengana-31,654

Tripura-6,903

Uttar Pradesh-63,256

Uttarakhand-8,261

West Bengal-23,254

