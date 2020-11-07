COVID-19 in India: Total cases near 85 lakh; active cases continue to drop

India's COVID cases are on a brink of reaching the 85 lakh mark after 50,357 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's dashboard.

The ministry on Friday said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases and 79 per cent of new infections are from 10 states and union territories (UTs).

Coronavirus cases in the country are showing a downward trend. According to #IndiaFightsCorona, a news update website under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), as of November 7, 84,62,080 total COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, with 78,29,886 or 92.41 per cent of people recovering and 5,16,632 or 6.11 per cent active cases. The number of fatalities recorded in the country stand at 1,25,562 or 1.48 percent.





There have been 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, with 577 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,25,562 overall.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 6, of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested yesterday.

India's single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceeded daily new infections successively for the last five weeks, while active cases are on a sustained decline and comprise only 6.19 per cent of the country's total caseload, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Delhi, the capital is however seeing a contrary trend with the state recording the highest ever single day spike of infections on Friday. Delhi reported 7,178 COVID cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi is witnessing a third COVID-19 wave adding that the government is monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic.

