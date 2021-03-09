COVID-19 news: Maharashtra's Jalgaon orders Janta Curfew till March 15

Authorities in Maharashtra's Jalgaon have implemented a 'Janta Curfew' in the city after a surge in coronavirus cases. The curfew will remain in effect from 8 pm on March 11 to 8 am on March 15.

Municipal Corporation and local police will be responsible for implementing Janta Curfew, said Jalgaon District Collector Abhijit Raut. Violaters will be penalised under Epidemic Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Emergency services as well as examinations of MPSC and other departments in the municipal corporation limits of Jalgaon have been exempted from the Janta Curfew.

Meanwhile, Thane, Palghar and Kalyan Dombivali authorities have imposed stricter restrictions to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.

In Thane, 16 hotspots have been placed under lockdown till March 31, an order issued by civic chief Vipin Sharma said.

In Navi Mumbai, the owners of a marriage hall were fined Rs 50,000 for social distancing and mask violations during a function held there, an official said.

The district administration in Palghar, meanwhile, banned fairs, temple festivals and other such gatherings till further notice.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday announced that containment zones would be marked in municipal region and buildings where cases are detected will be sealed. He urged the people to help the authorities fight the pandemic by following protocols.

