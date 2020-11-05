COVID-19 positive woman jumps off hospital building after 'not being allowed to fast' on Karva Chauth, dies

A 45 year-old coronavirus positive woman, who was admitted to Uttar Pradesh's Saifai Medical University, killed herself by jumping from the third floor of the hospital's building on Wednesday. The local police was immediately apprised of the incident.

PGI Police Outpost in-charge Ganesh Gupta arrived on the spot and took the woman's body into custody and kept it in the university mortuary. The exact cause behind the woman's death is not yet clear. However, people in the know about the incident linked her death to not being allowed to fast on Karva Chauth.

The woman, who came from Mainpuri, was admitted to the Medical University's isolation ward on Wednesday when a large section of Hindu women were observing the annual Karva Chauth fast.

The woman was suffering from a neurology related disease and was admitted to the female neuro-surgery department on October 27 for treatment. She was shifted to the isolation ward after her COVID-19 test reports came out positive on October 29.

This, however, is not the first case of suicide reported from the medical college. In the year 2016, a prison inmate admitted to the hospital also died by jumping off a window. In 2017, a TB patient named Manoj Kumar, son of Radheshyam, a resident of Mainpuri, died after committing a suicide.

