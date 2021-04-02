COVID-19 situation alarming, may turn into a crisis, says AIIMS director

The ongoing coronavirus situation in the country is alarming and can turn into a crisis if COVID-19 safety protocols are not adhered to, Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has warned.

He said the presence of mutated COVID-19 strain is a significant factor behind the sudden surge in positive cases.

According to a report in Times of India, Guleria said, "It took several months for the COVID-19 tally in the country to cross 70,000-mark during the first wave. This time around, we are seeing a very steep curve".

Guleria, who is also a member of the national task force for COVID-19 management, stressed the need to vaccinate people against COVID-19 at a faster pace. He also highlighted that people have stopped following safety protocols like wearing masks in public, social distancing, and washing hands regularly.

Guleria said young people are more affected this time and the severity of symptoms among them is lesser. However, he warned that the young people could transmit the virus to the elderly, which will further swamp the health infrastructure.

"If we don't control the situation now, it may get difficult to deal with its effects at a larger stage. Hospitals may get flooded with requests for admissions," he added.

Guleria said India should bring back focus on testing, tracking, isolation and treating people who are found positive for the disease. He said lockdown is an infeasible option, and restrictions on non-essential travel and creation of micro-containment zones can help contain the coronavirus.

Also read: COVID-19: Situation in 11 states matter of concern, says Centre

Also read: Delhi seeing '4th wave' of coronavirus, no lockdown plans yet, says Kejriwal