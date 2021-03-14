Lockdown, night curfew return in several districts amid spike in new cases

The Maharashtra government is imposing a lockdown in the Nagpur district from March 15 to 21, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Only essential services - such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths - will stay open, reads the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, to tackle the rising coronavirus infections in the state, ordered hotels and restaurants to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and not force the state to enforce drastic measures.

Thackeray said, "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions."

Maharashtra recorded new 15,602 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the death toll to 52,811.

Apart from Maharashtra, Punjab has imposed a night curfew in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore soon due to a rise in cases.

Chouhan said, "Look at the rise in infection cases. Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday."

In addition to this, Uttarakhand's Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) has also ordered a complete lockdown in parts of Mussoorie. Dehradun DM in an official notification stated that all shops and offices will remain shut in the areas. The sale of essential items will be arranged by the district administration, it added.

The order further said that people in these areas need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family would be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from the government mobile shop.

This comes as according to the latest health bulletin, the Covid-19 tally in the state has gone up to 97,700 while the toll has reached 1,700.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: 'Drastic changes' in monetary policy framework can upset bond market, warns Raghuram Rajan

Also Read: Centre plans to sell remaining stake in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad airports

Also Read: FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 crore from India in March 2021