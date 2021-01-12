Covishield doses shipped; here are 13 cities that will get Serum's COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine transportation process for the nationwide vaccination drive scheduled on January 16 is already underway. The first consignment of Covishield vaccines has reached several cities and transportation is underway for others.

The Covishield vaccine is being produced in India by the Serum Institute of India at their facility in Pune. For the vaccination drive on January 16, 476 boxes of Covishield vaccine are being supplied out of the Pune Aiport to 13 cities today. Earlier, three trucks containing boxes filled with Covishield vaccine doses had arrived at the Pune Airport from the SII facility.

It is going to be a busy day for the airport authorities at Pune at they ship the vaccine boxes to different parts of the country. Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata are expected to receive the vaccine for two separate final destinations respectively. While nine other cities, including Delhi, will receive the vaccines for a single final destination.

How many boxes of Covishield vaccine will each city receive?

According to the vaccine unloading plans, each city will receive a varied number of vaccine boxes.

Delhi will receive 22 boxes

Chennai will receive 59 boxes

Gandhinagar in Gujarat will receive 23 boxes

Hyderabad will receive 31 boxes

Vijaywada in Andra Pradesh will receive 40 boxes

Bhubaneswar will receive 34 boxes

Chandigarh will receive 18 boxes

Kolkata will receive 83 boxes

Guwahati will receive 20 boxes for states of Assam and Meghalaya

Bangalore will receive 54 boxes

Patna will receive 46 boxes

Lucknow will receive 12 boxes

Karnal will receive 34 boxes

