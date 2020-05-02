CPCB Recruitment 2020: Pollution control board announces 48 job openings for graduates, postgraduates

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has announced direct recruitment against 48 various posts. As per the recruitment notification, graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders are eligible to apply for CPCB recruitment 2020.

Application forms for the CPCB recruitment will be available from 5 May on the official website, www.cpcb.nic.in. All the interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on or before May 25.

"Due to the pandemic situation by the speared of Coronavirus COVID-19 and the lockdown in the country, online applications are invited from the eligible and suitable Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to various posts on regular basis through open competition on all India basis," CPCB's job notice read.

Vacancy Details for CPCB recruitment 2020

Scientist 'B': 13 posts

Junior Scientific Assistant: 2 posts

Senior Technician: 6 posts

Data Entry Operator: 2 posts

Junior Technician: 2 posts

Junior Laboratory Assistant: 7 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 13 posts

Attendant (MTS): 3 posts

The selection process will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill, Trade Test and Interview. Candidates with Indian Nationality can only apply for the mentioned posts.

CPCB also has advised candidates to check the essential qualification and experience required for the posts.

The notice read, "The Experience, Qualification and age will be reckoned as on the last date for submission of application i.e. 25th May 2020". The board added that it will not allow candidates to update qualification and experience after 25 May.