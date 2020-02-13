Business Today
Loading...

Crude bomb explodes in Lucknow court, several lawyers injured

Lucknow court explosion: The bomb was allegedly a locally made explosive device.The investigations are underway currently

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: February 13, 2020  | 14:38 IST
Crude bomb explodes in Lucknow court, several lawyers injured
The bomb was allegedly thrown towards the chamber of Advocate Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of Lucknow Bar Association

A crude bomb was hurled inside a Lucknow court on Thursday injuring several lawyers. The explosion took place in Lucknow collectorate, Hazratganj. The Lucknow collectorate is located near the DM office and is less than a kilometre away from UP Vidhan Sabha.

According to reports, one person is greviously injured whereas several others have sustained minor injuries. The blast took place due to an alleged dispute between two groups of lawyers. The blast was allegedly targeted at joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, Sanjeev Lodhi, he claimed.

The bomb was allegedly hurled towards the chamber of Lodhi. Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for this incident. According to an India Today report, the bomb was a locally made explosive device.

Investigations are underway currently. As of now, the Wazirganj police has recovered 3 more live bombs from the crime scene.

Also read: Make criminal background of candidates public; state reason for selection: SC to political parties

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Lucknow | lucknow court
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close