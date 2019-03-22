CSIR UGC NET 2019: Registration ends today; here's how you can apply

The extended registration date to apply for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 is ending today. The test used to determine eligibility for college and university level lecturership is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year. The candidates willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website of CSIR (csirhrdg.res.in).

The registration was to end on March 18, 2019, but the research institute extended it till March 22. The subjects included in the examination are chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

The exam will have two sessions-morning and evening and will be of 200 marks. The morning session will take place from 9 am to 12 noon and the evening session will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Eligibility Criteria of CSIR UGC NET 2019:

1. Candidates willing to apply for the exam must have M.Sc or equivalent degree/ integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/MBBS or should have B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree.

2. Students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program can also apply for the exam.

3. The age limit to apply is 28 years.

Application fees of CSIR UGC NET 2019:

1. For general category: Rs 1000

2. For OBC category: Rs 500

3. For SC/ST/PWD category: Rs 250

Prerequisites for application:

Candidates will have to upload their recent

1. Passport size photograph

2. Scanned signature

3. Qualifying final/last marksheet

4. Category certificate and PWD certificate

Exam Pattern of CSIR UGC NET 2019:

The test booklet will be divided into three parts - A, B and C.

Part A will be common to all subjects and will contain questions pertaining to General Aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles etc.

Part B will include MCQs from the syllabus.

Part C will be analytical, higher value questions. These may test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts or the application of these concepts.

