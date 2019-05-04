Cyclone Fani: PM Modi to visit storm-hit Odisha on May 6

PM Modi will visit Cyclone Fani hit Odisha on May 6 to take stock of the situation in the state. The Prime Minister Saturday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and announced about his visit to the storm-hit state on Twitter.

"Day after tomorrow, on the 6th morning, I will be going to Odisha to take stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Fani," Modi said in a tweet.

Day after tomorrow, on the 6th morning, I will be going to Odisha to take stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Fani. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2019

"Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts," the Prime Minister said.

Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2019

Patnaik said that according to the government's reports, deaths are in single digits. He added that over 1.2 million people were evacuated in 24 hours with the help of 45,000 volunteers.

The cyclone left 12 people dead in Odisha, including a teenage boy who was crushed under a tree and a woman hit by concrete debris. Fani barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 205 kmph, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages, officials said. The temple town of Puri was worst affected by the cyclone.

Had a discussion with Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal Ji on the situation in the state due to Cyclone Fani. Assured all possible help from the Centre to the sisters and brothers of Odisha, who are showing exemplary courage in the face of a natural disaster. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2019

Cyclone Fani no more poses a threat to West Bengal which witnessed heavy rains along with gusty winds of about 90 kmph at midnight when the storm passed by the state.

PM Modi also spoke to the governor of the West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi, about the ground situation and assured central assistance for any help required to cope with the situation. The cyclone is said to be the worst to hit India in five years.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani, through a tweet.

Spoke to Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji, the Governor of West Bengal on the situation due to Cyclone Fani. Reiterated the Centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the cyclone. Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2019

In a seperate Developement, Hyundai has stationed an emergency road service team to support the Fani cyclone affected customers or vehicles in the states of Odisha and West Bengal. Hyundai has also activated a toll free number (0124- 4343937 ) for towing the vehicles and over 40 technicians will assist the vehicle owners by offering timely delivery.

"Hyundai has stationed a dedicated emergency road service team to support the Fani Cyclone affected customers/ vehicles along with 26 flatbed trucks and 21 Towing Trucks to assist the customers," HMIL said in a statement.

