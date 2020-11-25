Cyclone Nivar to make landfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today; authorities gear up to face severe storm

A very severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, according to weather experts.

The Meteorological Department said the cyclone christened 'Nivar' will cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kilometres per hour gusting to 145 kmph.

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a 'super cyclonic storm'.

With the arrival of the cyclone Nivar, the weather departments have predicted heavy rainfall in most places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday. There's prediction of extremely heavy rainfall for isolated places in southern coasts. On Tuesday too, the Tamil Nadu region witnessed intermittent rainfall influenced by the cyclonic storm, which caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas.

TAMIL NADU AND PUDUCHERRY PREPARED FOR NIVAR CYCLONE

Both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu have prepared themselves to take on the Nivar cyclone's fury. Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy have deployed Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Fire and Rescue Services teams to deal with the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force has earmarked nine teams together for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

The cyclone protection machinery at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has been 'activated', and is closely monitoring the weather. The Coast Guard has deployed four offshore patrol vessels and two helicopters are on standby for post landfall rescue and relief. As many as three Dornier aircraft are on standby at Visakhapatnam and 15 disaster relief teams are ready to assist the state governments.

Preparatory activities to combat the effects of the cyclone have been carried out and five flood relief teams and one diving team are ready for deployment in Chennai.

HOLIDAY IN TAMIL NADU AND PUDUCHERRY; TRANSPORT SERVICES SUSPENDED

A holiday has been declared in the region today and transport services have also been suspended by the chief ministers. Southern Railway has cancelled 12 trains, including the Chennai-Madurai Special, and the running of suburban trains is conditional upon "prevailing weather."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS

The Tamil Nadu government said people may contact the emergency call centres at 044-28888105 and 7338895011, and in Puducherry, people can call at 1070 and 1077 for help.