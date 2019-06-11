Cyclone Vayu likely to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13, 15 NDRF teams deployed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm called 'Cyclone Vayu' which is currently headed northwards towards the Gujarat coast. The storm is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva in the state of Gujarat, primarily on June 13 and 14. As per IMD bulletin, the cyclone lies around 460 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 540 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and nearly 690 km south of Veraval (Gujarat) as of 5.30 am on Tuesday.

The weather department has also upgraded its 'Orange alert' to 'Yellow alert' for Gujarat on Tuesday. While an 'orange alert' warns the authorities to be prepared, a 'yellow alert' advises the people to be aware and take preventive action.

The weatherman has predicted that Gujarat- which has been put on alert- is likely to experience heavy rainfall and sweeping winds with a speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph when the severe storm hits the state. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

As per reports, the Gujarat government has also decided to request the Army, Navy and the Coast Guard to assist in rescue and relief operations.

"We have alerted all district collectors of coastal Gujarat to take immediate steps keeping in mind the likelihood of a cyclone," PTI quoted Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, as saying. He added that the state government was monitoring the situation along with the IMD and the ISRO.

