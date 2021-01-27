Davos Agenda: PM Modi to focus on 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' in Jan 28 address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Davos Agenda on January 28 via video conferencing. The 51st World Economic Forum started on January 25, will continue till January 29.

Over 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, where the PM Modi will talk about the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity'.

He will also interact with the chief executive officers (CEOs) during the event, said a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

WEF's virtual Davos Agenda Summit marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post-COVID world. Each day focuses on one of the five domains of the Great Reset Initiative.

The entire week of the global event is focused on helping leaders choose innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery over the next year. Industry leaders and public figures, under this initiative, will focus on how to accelerate public-private collaboration on critical issues, such as COVID-19 vaccination and climate change.

The session on January 25 focussed on designing cohesive, sustainable, and resilient economic systems. Day 2 focussed on driving responsible industry transformation and growth. On Day 3, the panel talked on enhancing stewardship of our global commons.

The January 28 session will be on harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And, on January 29, leaders will convene a discussion on advancing global and regional cooperation.

