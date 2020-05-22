DD National's ratings dip after Ramayana's exit, Mahabharata most watched show last week

Ramayana's exit from DD National has brought down the ratings of the national broadcaster as Ramanand Sagar's directorial brought major viewership to the channel. DD National slipped to the sixth place with 506 million impressions. The national broadcaster was dethroned by Dangal TV with more than 1 billion impressions whereas Star Plus was the second most-watched channel with 865 million impressions.

After the rerun of Ramayana culminated on DD National, Mahabharata topped the ratings chart. According to data released by BARC India, the show ended with 22.9 million viewership in its finale week and Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna followed the lead very closely with 22.8 million impressions.

Mahabharata ended on DD Bharati on a good note as it was the most popular and the most watched show last week. BR Chopra-directed Mahabharata concluded on DD Bharati on May 13 and is currently being rerun on Colors TV, Star Bharat and DD Retro.

Mahabharata was, however, not the only iconic show from the 80s and 90s that was rerun on DD. The list of shows include Ramayana, Buniyaad, Shaktimaan, Circus, Shriman Shrimati and Flop Show. As of now, all new TV shows have been put on hold due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown and shootings have remained suspended since March 19.

