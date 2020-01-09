Business Today
Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,Chhatisgarh

The biopic on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Here's why

Last Updated: January 9, 2020  | 17:18 IST
The Madhya Pradesh CM said that this film gives a positive message on acid attack survivors
The Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey starrer social drama Chhapaak has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath took to his official Twitter handle to declare that Chhapaak has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh. He said the film gives a positive message on acid attack survivors. He added the film not only showcases the facts of the Laxmi Agarwal case but also highlights the tenacity, struggle and passion for life in acid attack survivors.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh government has also made Chhapaak tax free. The Meghna Gulzar directed biopic on Laxmi Agarwal that features Deepika Padukone in the lead role has invited calls for boycott after Padukone joined a protest event in JNU.

