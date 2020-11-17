Delhi's air quality improves to moderate level; light rain likely around November 18-19

After a spell of rain and high wind speed in Delhi-NCR, air quality improved to "moderate" from "severe" category on Tuesday.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollutants PM10 washed away from the skies after rainfall, however, the concentration of PM 2.5 continued to remain suspended in the air in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

Parts of NCR (national capital region) received light to moderate rains a day after Diwali. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), another western disturbance might cause rain in the region around November 18-19.

According to CBCB's Sameer App data at 7 am on Tuesday, November 17, Delhi's AQI stood at 161, Faridabad's 175, Gurugram 204, Noida 182, and Ghaziabad 148.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Henceforth, Delhi-NCR air quality turned moderate on Tuesday. The CPCB states that an AQI in the "moderate" category may cause breathing discomfort to people with asthma, lung, and heart diseases.

Diwali, which fell on November 14 this year, recorded a higher level of pollution compared to last year, the CPCB noted.

The air quality on the day after Diwali was also the poorest since 2016. The city recorded an overall AQI of 414 on Diwali on November 14. On Sunday, November 15, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 435.

However, rain and high-velocity winds came to Delhi's rescue this year. Winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour swept away the pollutants, and light rainfall in the afternoon and evening on Sunday washed everything down.

