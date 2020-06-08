Delhi border reopens: Chaos ensues at UP border over e-pass

National capital Delhi has opened its border for the inter-state movement on Monday. Delhi borders opened today as part of the relaxations announced under Unlock 1 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On June 1, Kejriwal had announced sealing of Delhi's borders for a week amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital and sought suggestions from Delhiites to reopen the same.

According to Kejriwal, the Delhi government had received lakhs of suggestions from people on the reopening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

However, Ghaziabad district administration has continued to seal border with Delhi until further notice.

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed smooth traffic at Delhi-Haryana border on Monday morning.

Delhi government had yesterday announced opening of its borders with neighbouring states; visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/SW7WY20oCs - ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

However, traffic congestion was seen on Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. In fact, several commuters were denied entry into Noida and forced to turn back. Puzzled commuters took to Twitter to seek help from the authorities.

One of the commuters asked whether there was a need of any travel pass to enter Noida from Delhi

A user wrote, "Sir, Do i need any pass to visit delhi and for coming back to noida".

@dmgbnagar@noidapolice@CP_Noida Sir, Do i need any pass to visit delhi and for coming back to noida.. - Sujeet Shrivastav (@SujeetShrivas20) June 8, 2020

Anothr user wrote, "Delhi Traffic Police even knowing that Noida borders are sealed why are you dumping so much traffic and making efforts of your colleagues look like vague. Kindly share respect and understand".

A commuter said, travellig from Noida-Delhi did not require e-pass, but Delhi-Noida, e-pass was asked. "Sir i have a concern regarding the delhi noida border , as it is allowed to enter delhi without epass but entering to noida is strictly prohibited without epass , people are suffering so much problems please help us with it sir".

Another Twitetr user wrote, "@Uppolice @dtptraffic @uptrafficpolice sir do I need an e-pass for travelling to NOIDA from Delhi? (Anand Vihar border) Kindly help!"

@Uppolice@dtptraffic@uptrafficpolice sir do I need an e-pass for travelling to NOIDA from Delhi? (Anand Vihar border) Kindly help! - Guru Dutt Sharma (@im_gurudutt) June 8, 2020

A Twitetr user also asked Noida Traffice Police about Delhi-Noida borde sealing. He wrote, "@noidatraffic Is UP border still seal for people coming from Delhi to Noida?".

@noidatraffic Is UP border still seal for people coming from Delhi to Noida? - Abhyuday Sharma (@Abhyuday2501) June 8, 2020

Commuters tagged District magistrate of Noida, Noida Traffic Police and Uttar Pradesh chief minister for better clarity on the interstate movement, especially on the Delhi-Noida border.

The UP-Gate border used to witness the movement of at least 80,000 passenger cars daily on an average, as per estimates of the NHAI, before the lockdown. However, during the lockdown, traffic was reduced to one-fourth due to restricted movement.