Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for coronavirus. Kejriwal took the COVID-19 test after he had developed a sore throat and had mild fever.

The information was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha through his official twitter handle.

Raghav said, "Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19".

CM @ArvindKejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god! - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 9, 2020

According to ANI, Kejriwal's fever has come down and his sore throat is also slowly disappearing.

Kejriwal had complained of a fever on Monday. He then cancelled all his meetings and went into self-isolation awaiting his test results. His last public appearance was on Sunday, he was addressing a digital press conference.

Delhi has recorded 29,943 cases of COVID-19 as of 8:00 am on June 9. Out of the total cases, 11,357 patients have been discharged while 17,712 patients are still undergoing treatment. So far 874 people in Delhi have died because of the coronavirus.

The state has reported 1,007 cases in the last 24 hours. The highest single-day spike in fresh cases, 1,513, was recorded on 3 June

