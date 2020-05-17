Delhi COVID toll nears 150; total cases 9755

Delhi reported 19 fresh coronavirus deaths on Sunday and 422 new infections, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, the authorities said.

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said with 19 more fatalities reported, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 148.

On Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 9,333 and fatalities at 129.

On Thursday, the city had reported the highest single-day spike yet of 472 fresh cases.

Coronavirus Live Updates: 4,987 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest 1-day jump as India enters lockdown 4.0

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: India will emerge stronger from this crisis, says FM

Lockdown 4.0: Home Ministry likely to announce guidelines today; what to expect

Petrol, Diesel prices to cost more from Sunday; Odisha Govt hikes VAT