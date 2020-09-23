Business Today
Loading...

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for COVID-19, was taken to LNJP Hospital after he developed a fever

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 23, 2020 | Updated 18:41 IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital after he developed a fever. Sisodia had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 14 and had isolated himself at his home. Back then, he had said that he was not facing any issues or fever.

"Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Manish Sisodia had said in a tweet.

Sisodia was the second minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had contracted the virus back in June and has now recovered.

ALSO READ: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

ALSO READ: COVID-19 hits Delhi Assembly; 3 AAP MLAs, journalist test coronavirus positive

ALSO READ: Delhi conducting highest number of COVID-19 tests in whole world: Arvind Kejriwal

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: manish sisodia | manish sisodia covid positive | manish sisodia covid update | covid19 | coronavirus | covid-19 | coronavirus india | covid 19 india | Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital | lnjp hospital | lnjp hospital delhi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close