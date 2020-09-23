Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital after he developed a fever. Sisodia had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 14 and had isolated himself at his home. Back then, he had said that he was not facing any issues or fever.

"Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Manish Sisodia had said in a tweet.

Sisodia was the second minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had contracted the virus back in June and has now recovered.

