Delhi flood alert: Kejriwal calls emergency meeting; Yamuna expected to cross danger mark

Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting due to the rising level of Yamuna. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting today, reported news agency ANI.

On Sunday, the Kejriwal-led Delhi Government issued a flood alert for the city and asked people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark.

An official said that Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metre on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further in next 24 hours after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Harayana at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are in spate. Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. Similarly, the Sharda river at Paliakalan and the Ghaghra river at Elginbridge are flowing above the red mark, the Central Water Commission said.

At least 30 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to incessant rainfall in north India causing widespread flooding, landslides, damage to roads and buildings.

The scale of devastation caused by heavy rains was reported from majorly Uttarakhand folowing clud-burst in the region. The toll in rain-related incidents in the Himalayan state has reached 10, nine of them killed in cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district alone.

(With PTI inputs)