Delhi govt grants 1 month relaxation in age limit for nursery admission

All schools in Delhi have been directed to grant 30-day relaxation to students in the age criteria for nursery admission.

In a letter written by the Directorate of Education (DOE), the Delhi government has ordered schools in the national capital to grant age relaxation of up to 30 days at the level of the heads of the school in both the minimum and maximum age limit.

"Any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward may approach the school principal through a manual application for his or her consideration," the DOE added in the letter.

Previously also the DOE has granted relaxation for admission. Since 2018, the DOE is fixing the age criterion.

The Directorate of Education has fixed an upper limit in the capital for admissions in the nursery, KG, and class 1. A child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in the nursery as on March 31, for KG it is five years and for class 1 it is six years.

The nursery admissions began on February 18 and the application window will close on March 4. The first list of selected candidates will be released on March 20.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on March 20, followed by the second list on March 25, and the subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude by March 31, according to the DoE.

