Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019 declared: Here's how to check, deadlines, details

Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check the official website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in to check the seat allotment list. Candidates can access the same via a direct link as well. Candidates must keep in mind that the seat allotment will be declared only for those students whose names have appeared on the merit list.

Another thing to keep in mind that once the candidates find their name on the Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019 will have to lock in their admission to the respective institute allotted to them before the deadline. Candidates will have to pay the fee to ensure that their seat allotment is not cancelled.

Additionally, the candidates will need to report to the allotted ITIs from July 23 to 25. Once the first round of seat allotment is complete, the body will release another list displaying the vacant seats on August 2.

Candidates will also be allowed to reshuffle their allotments on the online admission portal from July 27 to 29.

The Department of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi is the authority that has been given the responsibility of conducting the process smoothly.

Here's how to check Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for Delhi ITI Admissions Seat Allotment Results

Step 3: Once you feed in the necessary details, the seat allotment results will be displayed

Step 4: Take printout for future reference

The Delhi ITI final rank list was released on July 16.

