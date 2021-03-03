Delhi MCD bypoll result: AAP emerges victorious in 4 wards, Cong in 1

Delhi MCD bypoll results update: Counting of votes in the five municipal wards has been completed, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 4 out of 5 wards, whereas Congress managing to seal victory in only 1 ward.

AAP won in ward no 08-E Kalyanpuri (by a margin of 4,461 votes), ward no 02-E Trilokpuri (by a margin of 3,156 votes), ward no 62N Shalimar Bagh (by a margin of 1,238 votes), and ward no 32N Rohini Central (by a margin of 1,871 votes). Congress won in the Muslim-dominated ward no 41-E Chauhan Banger ward by a margin of 6,526 votes.

More than 50 per cent of votes were cast in the MCD election in Delhi. Kalyanpuri reported the highest voting percentage whereas Shalimar Bagh recorded the lowest voter turnout in the municipal elections.

Around 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Banger, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh North wards, as per official data. The five wards reported a total voting percentage of 50.8 per cent.

The voting process had gone smoothly, leaving aside few instances of electronic voting machine (EVM) replacement in Chauhan Banger and Kalyanpuri. Of the five wards that went to polls on February 28, four were held by AAP, whereas Shalimar Bagh had a BJP councilor.

