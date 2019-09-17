Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express frequency increased: Check new timings, fares, route details

Indian Railways has increased the frequency of Rajdhani Express running between Delhi and Mumbai. The schedule of Rajdhani Express between Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminus (NZM) of Delhi to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) has now been extended to two extra days. The Rajdhani Express will now be running for four days in a week in Delhi-Mumbai route.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train schedule:

The new schedule of train number 22221 Rajdhani Express started on Monday, September 16. This train will leave CSMT for Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminus on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Train number 22222 will leave NZM terminus for Mumbai on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train timings:

Rajdhani Express 22221 will depart from CSMT (Mumbai) station at 4:10 pm and will terminate at Hazrat Nizamuddin next day at 10:05 am. It will cover a journey of 17 hours 5 minutes. On the other hand, train number 22222 will leave from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5:15 pm in the evening and will reach CSMT Mumbai next day at 11:50 am.

Train stoppages:

This route of Rajdhani Express will have total six stoppage -- Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt.

Rajdhani Express new features:

The Rajdhani Express will have one AC First class coach, five AC two tier coaches and eleven AC 3-Tier coaches. The train will also have a pantry car as well.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train fares:

This train has dynamic fare pricing, which means, ticket price will vary between minimum net fare and maximum net fare, depending on the percentage of available seats. At present, for the regular ticket, the base fare for AC 1st class is Rs 4,374 and minimum net fare is Rs 5,025. For AC 2-tier, the base fare is Rs 2,519 and minimum net fare is Rs 2,990. And, for AC-3 tier, base fare is Rs 1,736 and minimum net fare is Rs 2,160.

