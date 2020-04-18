Delhi, NCR witnesses heavy rains, stong winds

A thunderstorm gripped Delhi NCR on Saturday evening. The weather in the national capital region was quite sunny in the morning, however, clouds covered the sky during the afternoon followed by light drizzling which then turned into a heavy rainfall and strong winds by evening.

It is reported that there was even hailstorm in some parts of Delhi NCR. This is the second day in a row that parts of Delhi have witnessed rainfall. These out-of-season rainfalls are likely to have been caused by the Western Disturbance weather phenomenon.

Regional Weather Centre, Delhi had earlier told that the NCR will witness rainfall on April 19 and 20 which will offer a brief respite from the soaring summer temperatures. According to these predictions, the national capital region may also witness rainfall on Sunday.

