Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2019: Last date to apply for 649 vacancies on January 27; check details

The Delhi Police has already started registrations for the exam to hire personnel for the posts of Head Constables (Assistant wireless operator (AWO)/teleprinter operator (TPO)- Group C). The online registrations for this exam began on December 28, 2019, and the last date to apply for the Delhi Police Head Constable exam is January 27, 2020.

Delhi Police Head Constable Exam: Number of posts open

There a total of 649 vacancies for the Head Constable post which was announced on December 22 on the official website of Delhi Police.

The number of male Head Constables to be hired for the post of AWO/TPO is 435 whereas for the female candidates this number stands at 214. Eligible and interested candidates can register for this exam until January 27, 2020. In order to apply for this exam, the candidates can visit the official website of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Head Constable Exam: How to apply

Here, the candidates will have to fill in all their login details and the captcha in case they are registered users.

However, if the candidate is accessing the website for the first time, then they would have to register as a new user.

The candidates need to be extremely careful and ensure that there is no false or shady information provided in the application form as their applications can be rejected if there are any discrepancies or any wrong information.

Delhi Police Head Constable Exam: Eligibility criteria

To apply for this exam, the candidates must have cleared 10+2 from a recognised Board and should have Science and Mathematics as main subjects in the 12th grade.

The candidates who have a National Trade Certificate in the Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System can also apply for the Delhi Police Head Constable Exam.

For General and other categories, the candidates should be between 18-27 years of age as on 01-07-2019 whereas, for OBC candidates, the upper age limit rests at 30 years. For the SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 32 years.

Delhi Police Head Constable Exam: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected by a thorough selection procedure that comprises of a written test, physical measurements test, physical efficiency test, computer knowledge test and medical tests.

Delhi Police Head Constable Exam: Written exam syllabus and pattern

The candidates will be tested on a range of subjects such as General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, English Language and Computer Knowledge. The written exam for Delhi Police Head Constable vacancy will consist of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks.

