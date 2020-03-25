Delhi Police issues passes to e-commerce websites' delivery agents amid lockdown

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa has said that police have issued passes to delivery agents of e-commerce platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address had said that e-commerce platforms will be allowed to provide and deliver essential services during the 21-day lockdown.

"I had a meeting with e-commerce website representatives, they shared the problems faced by them in the movement of essential goods," said Randhawa

He also said that the Delhi police has set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share the problems faced by them so that the police can help in solving the issues.

Similar passes have to be issued to government workers who provide essential services and thus have been exempted from the lockdown, according to an order issued by the Home Ministry on Wednesday.

While the police were taking measures to increase co-operation with the e-commerce retailers, Walmart backed online retailer Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily suspending its operations and services including grocery items. The operations and services will remain suspended as the company assesses the possibilities of operating in the 21-day lockdown.

Flipkart has made this decision even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, had clearly said that e-commerce platforms will be allowed to provide and deliver essential services during the 21-day lockdown.

Flipkart posted a note on its website informing all its customers that they had temporarily suspended services. The note said, "We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority, and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible."

Rival E-commerce giant Amazon has decided to prioritise the delivery of critical goods for customers. These include household staples, packaged food, health care, hygiene, personal safety, and other high priority products.

