Delhi pollution: Air quality 'severe'; AQI above 400 in most places

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate in the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCB ), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 472 at ITO on Monday, which falls under the 'severe' category. An AQI of 484 was recorded at Delhi's Anand Vihar. Munka and Okhla areas also recorded the AQI in the severe category.

The concentration of major air pollutants, PM 2.5 and PM 10, also remained high in the five neighbouring areas of Delhi, CPCB said.

The average AQI was 475 at 8 am Monday in Gurugram; 483 in Ghaziabad; 482 in Greater Noida; 486 in Noida; and 462 in Faridabad.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

An AQI in the "severe" category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

Amid the rising air pollution in the national capital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that 13 per cent of coronavirus cases were due poor air quality. The city has reported more than 6,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day of late as the pollution level escalates.

According to Rajan Sharma, National President of IMA, "The air pollution damages the inner linings of the lungs and increases the severity of the COVID-19 infection".

Also read: Donald Trump to lose special Twitter protections in January

Also read: Data breach at BigBasket; personal info of over 2 crore users up on dark web for sale