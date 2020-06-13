Delhi rain: Dense cloud cover over capital city; showers in some areas

Citizens of Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed dense cloud cover followed by strong cold winds on Saturday. The relatively cooler temperatures as a result of these conditions are offering a respite from the scorching heat. Some areas of the region are now experiencing heavy rainfall.

According to the state meteorological department's bulletin issued on Friday, Noida, Ghaziabad and Baghbat are expected to experience strong winds and rain on Saturday, while Delhi will witnesses a dust storm and heavy rains.

According to the department, monsoon has entered South India and will slowly make its way towards North India in the coming days. The monsoon will officially reach Delhi by the end of June.

A similar situation was witnessed on June 10 in Delhi NCR region, when the scorching sun was suddenly covered by clouds in the evening.

The clouds were followed by a strong dust storm, which led to heavy rains in some parts of the region. People who were travelling on the streets were affected by the dust storm leading to traffic jams in some areas.

