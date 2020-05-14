Delhi records biggest single-day spike of 472 coronavirus cases, tally rises to 8,470

Delhi reported the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday. In the national capital, a total of 472 positive cases for COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The previous highest spike in COVID-19 cases was 448, recorded on May 7.

With this, Delhi's coronavirus case tally has climbed to 8,470, including 3, 045 recovered and 115 deaths

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

According to official data by the Delhi government, out of 115 deaths, 100 people have died due to co-morbidity.

As many as 22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported under the age of 50 in the city. Between 50-59 years, 34 people died due to coronavirus. And, 59 patients, of age above 60, also lost their lives due to the fatal virus.

However, in Delhi, people less than 50 years have got most-infected from the deadly virus. As per the Delhi state health bulletin, 5,921 COVID-19 positive patients were below 50 years.

Delhi has the fourth-highest coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are the top-3 worst-affected states.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 25, 922; Gujarat 9,267, and Tamil Nadu 9,227.

India has seen a massive spike in coronavirus cases, recently. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare date, India has so far reported, 78,003 coronavirus cases, including 49,219 active cases, 26, 234 cured patients, and 2,549 deaths.

