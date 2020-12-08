Delhi-Varanasi rail corridor: LiDAR technique to be used for ground survey

Indian Railways is going to use the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technique to conduct ground survey for the Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that the Indian Railways will use the LiDAR technique with laser-enabled equipment mounted on a helicopter to conduct the ground survey.

LiDAR technology was first used in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project. This technology provides high quality data in a digital form in a short time.

Ground survey is a crucial activity for any linear infrastructure project as it provides accurate details of areas around the alignment. The survey findings help decide the land requirement for the corridor, location of the stations and depots, design of the horizontal and vertical alignment, structures. It also helps in the identification of plots or structures that are affected by the project.

The data provided with the use of LiDAR technology can be utilised in various projects related to roads, surface transport, canals, landslides, city planning, irrigation among others.

The ground survey on this project using aerial LiDAR technique has already begun with the reference points on the ground already marked. The collection of data will commence in a phased manner from December 13, depending on the weather conditions.

The Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor will connect the NCT of Delhi with major cities such as Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Etawah, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Ayodhya.

