Delhi weather: Finally clear skies; air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe'

Delhi weather: Delhi witnessed clear skies for the third consecutive day on Friday, January 3 with minimum temperature settling at 7.6 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature on Friday was around 23 degrees Celsius. The MeT Department said Delhi was unlikely to see cold waves till January 4.

Meanwhile, the air quality index was recorded in the 'very poor' category after being in the severe zone for the past two days. The air quality index (AQI) read 390 for the national capital at 8.43 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in the neighbouring areas of Faridabad (387), Ghaziabad (343), Greater Noida (370), Gurugram (364) and Noida (391) was also recorded in the very poor category.

The visibility at Palam was 400 metres and the visibility at Safdarjung was 600 metres at 8.30 am.

The weather officials have predicted a possibility of moderate fog on Saturday morning.

