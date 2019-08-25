Delhi weather: Heavy rainfall lashes areas of Delhi-NCR; temperature dips to 27 degree Celsius

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: August 25, 2019 | 16:45 IST
Heavy rains flooded the Delhi streets on Sunday amid weather prediction of rainfall across different parts of the country. Roads, as well as streets, were flooded with sudden rain showers and lashed several parts of the national capital. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 33.1 degree Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 27 degree Celsius.
The weathermen said strong winds, with up to 55 kmph speed, prevailed over the southwest Arabian Sea, the North Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, thereby causing heavy downpour across India.
SkymetWeather had earlier said a spell of rain and thundershowers with gusty winds would lash some parts of Delhi and Noida on Sunday. Several parts of Haryana, including Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, also witnessed heavy downpour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala would witness heavy rainfall throughout the day.
"Rainfall very likely at most places over Coastal Karnataka&at many places over North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Warning for next 24 hrs: Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places overall 3 districts of Coastal Karnataka," the IMD added. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Allahabad, Basti and Bahraich, Fursatganj, and Etawah, had also received light to heavy rainfall on Saturday.
Edited by Manoj Sharma