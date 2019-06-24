Delhi Weather: Relief to citizens as temp dip; light rain, thunderstorm predicted on Monday

Delhi citizens woke up to lower temperatures on Monday. Although humid, there is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm. The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is considerably lower than the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds for the day. The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to stay around 36 degree Celsius.

It is a marked relief from the previous day. On Sunday the maximum temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius and recorded a low of 28.6 degrees Celsius, with no traces of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a spell of light-to-moderate rain over the next few days till Wednesday. A senior official of the department said that an active western disturbance was influencing the weather in the capital. According to him, the maximum temperature could dip to as much as 34-35 degrees Celsius.

When it comes to particulate pollutant, the air quality is least toxic as PM2.5 has declined significantly to less than 40 per cent from the usual 50 per cent. These showers of rain are also expected to end one of Delhi's longest spell of pollution.

On Sunday, SAFAR added that the overall air quality in Delhi was moderate. It said that the fresh western disturbance and the rain will result in a dip in temperature and improve the ozone pollution episode.

