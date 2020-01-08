Business Today
Delhi weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rains; air quality improves

Parts of Delhi and its adjoining cities witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday morning due to a fresh western disturbance. Delhi's AQI improved due to the rain.

Last Updated: January 8, 2020  | 14:50 IST
Due to the rains, several flights have either been delayed or diverted
Parts of Delhi and its adjoining cities witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday morning due to a fresh western disturbance. Delhi's AQI improved due to the rain. According to Skymetweather, a private weather monitoring agency, the temperature of Delhi was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius at around 2:30 pm. The AQI in Delhi at 2:30 pm was 204 which falls in the 'very harmful' category.

The temperature in Noida was recorded at of 18 degrees Celsius, while the AQI stood at 325, which is in the 'hazardous' category.

The weather conditions have affected the trafic movement on roads and also the flight schedules of several airlines. Taking to twitter, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) posted an update stating that some flight operations will be adversely affected at Delhi airport owing to bad weather conditions. In this tweet, DIAL also advised the passengers to get in touch wiith the concerned airlines for updated information regarding the flight schedules.

Airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet and Vistara took to their official Twitter handles to notify the passengers about their flight operations being delayed due to the bad weather conditions in Delhi and J&K.

The Delhi-Varanasi Vistara flight (flight UK 631) has also been diverted to Khajuraho. Passengers have been suggested to visit the official Air Vistara webite or SMS UK to 9289228888 in order to get updated information regarding flight status.

