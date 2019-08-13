Delhi weather updates: Light rain in many parts of NCR; to continue for next 2 days

Several parts of Delhi witnessed light showers on Tuesday afternoon bringing down temperatures significantly. The MET department also said that heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas. "13 August: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over JnK, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East UP, East Rajasthan, West MP, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Gujarat, Marathawada, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka & Coastal Andhra & Yanam," tweeted NDMA India.

The axis of monsoon is now extending from Punjab to the Bay of Bengal across Uttar Pradesh and is now centred in North of Delhi, said Skymet on Tuesday. Monday also saw short spells of rain in the city.

"Like for instance, in the past 24 hours, Safdarjung, Ayanagar, Palam and Ridge area recorded 2 mm, 2.1 mm, 0.6 mm and traces of rain, respectively," reported Skymet.

The weather agency said that short spells of rain are expected on August 14 and 15 as well but is not likely to cause major interruption on Independence Day. "Meanwhile, we do not expect any major interruption on Independence Day celebrations across Delhi and NCR. On the contrary, the rain activities are likely to increase around August 17 and 18 in wake of a likely Cyclonic Circulation around Delhi and NCR," said Skymet.

