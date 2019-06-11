Delhi witnesses dust storm, light rains; temperature dips on Tuesday

New Delhi, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degree Celsius witnessed duststorm and light rains in the capital city on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature by a notch. As per reports, heatwave is likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours.

Apart from Delhi, the northern states of India are also reeling under the effect of severe heat wave conditions which is primarily attributed to the persistent dry weather and the long gap between western disturbances and westerly winds.

"Maximum temperatures are above 45 degree Celsius at most places over Rajasthan; at many places West Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at some places over East Madhya Pradesh and isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Highest max. temp: 48.5 degree Celsius at Ganganagar ( West Rajasthan)", IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Vayu is moving towards the north and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, mainly on June 13 and 14. Currently positioned in the East-Central Arabian sea, the depression developed into a cyclonic storm last night and is expected to intensify further. The storm is likely to cause obstruction to the northward progression of the monsoon for a few days. It is, however, unlikely to cause severe destruction.

Rainfall is expected in most of the places across Kerala and Lakshadweep and at isolated regions including Marathwada, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Showers are also expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

