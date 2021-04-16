Delhi worst COVID-19 hit city in India; reports 16,699 cases

Delhi has left country's financial capital Mumbai, which at one point was the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country, far behind in terms of daily coronavirus cases and is now the worst-affected city in the country.

Mumbai reported 8,209 new cases and 50 fatalities on Thursday, while Delhi reported 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities.

In March, Delhi had registered 23,141 cases and 117 deaths as against 88,710 cases and 216 fatalities reported in Mumbai.

Mumbai's highest single-day rise has been 11,163 cases, registered on April 4, according to officials figures.

Delhi conducted 82,569 tests on Wednesday, about 20,000 less than the over 1.08 lakh tests done on the previous day. The national capital's positivity rate mounted to 20.22 per cent, the highest to date in Delhi.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 7,84,137 in Delhi. While over 7.18 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, the number of active cases has increased to 54,309 from 50,736 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The previous highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count to date.

That figure was surpassed on April 11, when 10,774 cases were recorded. Since then Delhi has been on an upward spiral with 13,468 cases on Tuesday, and eventually 17,282 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 fatalities in 24 hours, as per the state health department. With 2,34,452 tests, the cumulative tests rose to 2,30,36,652, the state department added.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.3 per cent, while fatality rate was at 1.63 per cent. Active cases stood at 6,20,060.

The Mumbai division - Mumbai city and its satellite towns - recorded 16,906 cases and 82 deaths in 24 hours.

Also Read: Centre issues guidelines for foreign-made coronavirus vaccines

Also Read: Just 3 days! India cuts approval time for foreign Covid-19 vaccines

Also Read: Worse than US! India's daily Covid-19 cases increased from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in 10 days