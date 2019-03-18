Delhi's temperature to touch 30 degrees this week, expect a warm Holi!

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, the temperature in Delhi is likely to rise this week. While the maximum temperature is estimated to rise to 31 degrees Celsius, the minimum may go well up to 17 degrees Celsius.

"Due to clear skies and bright sunshine, we can expect a warm and dry Holi. No weather activities are being expected over Delhi and NCR over the three next few days", said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet.

Meanwhile, according to a senior MeT department official, a western disturbance may occur and give rise to thundery development over Delhi on March 19 and 20.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three notches below normal, however, officials said it is likely to hit the "normal"mark by March 20 and then stay around 30 degrees from March 21, The Times Of India reported.

"No rain is likely in the next seven days and this will gradually bring a rise in both maximum and minimum temperature. The light rain spells last week had brought the minimum and maximum to around 4 degrees below normal, however, these should touch the normal mark in the next 72 hours. We can expect a warm Holi", said a senior MeT official.

However, the rise in temperature is likely to help Delhi's air quality which was in the "moderate" category under CPCB's air quality index with a reading of 139.

Additionally, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), an innovative project under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, classified the air quality as 'satisfactory' and cited that the western disturbance may have a positive impact on the air quality.

"Overall air quality over Delhi is in the 'satisfactory' category. The western disturbance has positively influenced the air quality. The system, however, has moved away from the region and this will lead to the slow deterioration in air quality. It is predicted to be in moderate category for next three days", TOI quoted SAFAR as saying.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

