DHSE announces Kerala plus one Improvement result 2019

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019 on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Plus one improvement examination can visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE first year improvement examination was held on August 2019.

How to check DHSE first year improvement result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala result--Keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DHSE first yera improvemnt result 2019.

Step 3: Now, enroll roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: A list of DHSE first-year improvement result will appear.

Step 5: Candidates can download and take print out of the rsult for future reference.