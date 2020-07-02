Did a Budweiser employee really urinate in beer tanks for 12 years? Find out truth behind viral claim

The internet can be a dangerous place; it can lead one to doubt their beer. A shocking report by a news website had this effect after it went viral on Twitter. The article claimed that a Budweiser employee has been urinating into beer tanks for the last 12 years. The reaction was that of shock and disbelief, as expected, albeit misplaced.

It all started with an article by news portal The Hans India, boldly headlined: "You will stop drinking Budweiser beer after reading this". It went on to narrate stunts of one Walter Powell (alias used for sake of anonymity), an alleged Budweiser employee based at Budweiser Brewery Experience in Fort Collins, Colorado, who 'revealed' that he has been peeing into beer tanks at the facility for 12 years.

"It is like a Russian roulette, sometimes when I am with my friends, and they ask for Budweiser, I blush and say to myself, poor guys," the article went on to quote Powell.

The sticking point to this disturbing expose is that the only reference regarding this incident appears on a website called Foolish Humor, which crafts fake stories for comical purposes, much like The Onion, or Faking News back home in India. Even Powells' quote in The Hans India report seems to be picked from this website.

To clearly establish its intentions and bring things a full circle, Foolish Humor presents a disclaimer at the website, stating, "This website is a humorous page whose sole purpose is entertainment. The content of Foolish Humor is fiction and does not correspond to reality."

As of now, The Hans India seems to have removed its report. But the damage is done; Twitterati had its field day at the expense of Budweiser.

In summary, it is safe to crack open a cold one with the boys.