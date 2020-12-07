Dilip Kumar 'not too well', says wife Saira Banu; asks fans to pray for his health

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is not in good shape, said his wife Saira Banu about the actor's health. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Saira Banu gave an update on Dilip Kumar's health and revealed that he is 'not too well'. She also asked fans to pray for his health.

Kumar will turn 98 this year on December 11.

Banu was quoted saying, "He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day."

She further added that she is looking after the veteran actor 'out of love and not duress'. "I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world's best thing that's happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself."

The couple has been married for 54 years now and October 11 marked their 54th wedding anniversary. However, they didn't celebrate their anniversary this year due to the demise of two of Dilip Kumar's brothers from the novel coronavirus.

Both Kumar and Banu have been living in isolation since the pandemic broke out in March.

