Doctor of Delhi government hospital tests positive for coronavirus

A doctor, working in a Delhi government hospital, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The doctor worked at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. According to NDTV, the doctor may have contracted the deadly virus from his relatives who had returned from the UK. Meanwhile, the hospital has been shut down and the building is getting sanitised. Besides, people who came in contact with the doctor have been quarantined.

Yesterday, a doctor of a Mohalla Clinic in Janata Mazdoor Colony in Babarpur area in Delhi was tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This was the second case when a doctor of Mohalla clinic has been found positive for coronavirus. A few days ago, a doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in the Mohanpuri area of Maujpur in northeast Delhi had contracted the disease.

Delhi has registered 23 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. So far, the tally of confirmed cases has surged to 97, including two deaths, according to union health ministry.

About 90 are admitted at various hospitals like the LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Five have been discharged, two have had died and one has migrated out of the country.

