DRDO invites 30 scholarships of over Rs 1 lakh only for girls

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a scholarship scheme exclusively for girls who are interested to pursue a career in aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, space engineering, rocketry, avionics and aircraft engineering. The Research and Development Board of DRDO has invited online applications for girls studying in first year of Under Graduate (B.tech: full-time four-year degree) and Post Graduate (M.tech: two-year full-time degree).

The scholarship amount is Rs 1,86,000 per year for postgraduate girls and Rs. 1,20,000 per year for graduate girls. The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 10, 2019.

Eligibility criteria for undergraduate girls:

1. Candidate should have got admission in 1st year of the current academic year (2019-20) to the relevant B.E./ B. Tech./B.Sc Engineering course.

2. Candidate should have cleared JEE (Main).

3. Candidate should have a valid JEE(Main) score.

Eligibility criteria for postgraduate girls:

1. Candidate should have secured admission in 1st year of the current academic year (2019-20) to the relevant ME/M.TECH/M.Sc Engineering course.

2. Candidate must have scored minimum 60 per cent marks in the qualifying exam (graduation level: BE/B Tech/B Engg. or equivalent) for getting admission to the subject course as per the guidelines set by AICTE/MHRD. In cases where the conversion formula is not obtainable, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60 per cent, as per AICTE guidelines.

3. Candidate should have a valid GATE (General Aptitude Test in Engineering) score.

Note: Students pursuing dual degree course/integrated master degree in the above-mentioned subjects may also apply/receive this scholarship only for first four years as applicable for B.Tech degree course under the above scheme, subject to fulfilling the eligibility requirements.

Selection Process:

1. First-year Undergraduate (B.E./B.Tech./BSc. Engineering) scholarship (for 4-yr full-time course) will be based on the merit of JEE (Main). Candidates without valid JEE (Main) score will not be considered.

2. First-year Postgraduate (M.E./M.Tech./M.Sc. Engg.) scholarship (for 2 yr full-time course) will be based on the valid GATE score on merit basis. The candidates without a valid GATE score will not be considered.

The number of scholarships is limited to 20 for undergraduate and 10 for postgraduate students.