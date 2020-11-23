Drug case: Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa get bail

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been granted bail in connection with a drugs recovery case by a magistrate court in Mumbai. The couple, who was apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the recovery of a 'small quantity of cannabis' from their residence and office in Andheri, Mumbai, was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade Court on November 22, after which they were sent to judicial custody till December 4.

The couple filed bail pleas through advocate Ayaz Khan soon after being remanded to judicial custody, saying they do not have any criminal antecedents and hence there is no question of them absconding. Bharti was taken to Kalyan jail while Haarsh was sent to Taloja prison following their arrest.Also Read: NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh, seizes 88.5 gm cannabis from Mumbai residence

Advocate Ayaz Khan, representing the couple, argued that under the NCPS section, which has a maximum punishment of one year, the magistrate's court has the power to grant them bail. "It's not required to hear the prosecution," he said. They were granted bail on Monday after NCB failed to file its reply.

The NCB on Saturday, November 21, conducted a search at the residence of Bharti and her husband Haarsh in Mumbai and recovered a small quantity of cannabis from the house.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

Both Bharti Singh and her husband have confessed to consuming cannabis (ganja) apart from the anti-drugs bureau recovering drugs from their Mumbai flat.

The couple has been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves a small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

