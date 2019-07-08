DU Admissions 2019: DU 3rd cut-off list to be released tomorrow; seat availability to be announced today

The Delhi University (DU) is likely to release the DU 3rd cut-off list tomorrow (July 9, 2019) for admission to its undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session commencing 2019. However, as per latest reports, the Delhi University will also be releasing the admission status of all the colleges that fall under its jurisdiction by 3 PM today.

It may be noted that the admission process under the second cut-off list at the Delhi University concluded on July 6, 2019 and over 15,000 students have been admitted to the different courses offered by the varsity. Additionally, a total of 750 withdrawals were made in the DU second cut-off list which took the total number of DU Admissions 2019 so far to 36,850, which accounts for about 60% of the total seats available for the courses offered on a merit-basis by the Delhi University. Nearly 3069 cancellations were reportedly made after the release of DU second cut-off list.

It may be noted that the Delhi University has around 54,000 seats but the introduction of the reservation for the EWS category has increased the number of seats available in DU to around 60,000. Furthermore, Delhi University has released the DU cut-off list for students applying under the EWS category separately.

Meanwhile, it is also expected that the top colleges in Delhi University will not be having a DU third cut-off list for DU admissions 2019.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

