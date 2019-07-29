DU PG admission 2019: Delhi University to release second merit list today; check on du.ac.in

DU PG admission 2019: Delhi University will release the second merit list for postgraduate courses today July 29, 2019. Candidates can check the merit list at du.ac.in. A total of 154,076 students have registered for the postgraduate registrations at the University of Delhi this year and only 1, 31,129 students have paid the application fee.

According to DU's official notification, applicants for the Post-graduate courses who were unable to take admission as per the First Admission List may be allowed to take admission on Monday, 29.07.2019 as per this List.

For the candidates selected under the second list, document verification will be conducted from today till July 31. A total of three lists have been scheduled to release. The third list will be released on August 2. The document verification date for the third merit list will start from August 3 to 6, 2019. If seats are left vacant, the fourth list will be released.

In the DU PG admission 2019, the number of unreserved category students who have applied for the examination are 70,326 students, followed by 30,335 students from OBC, 19,558 students from SC and 6,463 students from ST category.

DU PG admissions 2019: Important documents required during verification:

Admit card of the entrance exam

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Four passport-sized photographs

Degree certificate of the qualifying exam

Reservation certificate, if any

Government-approved identity proof

DU PG admission 2019: Important dates

Notification of first admission merit list: July 24, 2019

Notification of second admission merit list: July 29, 2019

Notification of third admission merit list: August 3, 2019