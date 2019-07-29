DU SOL Result 2019: B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 results declared on sol.du.ac.in

DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi University (DU) has announced the results for School of Learning (SOL) online on its official website, sol.du.ac.in. The University has released the B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 results on 29 July 2019. DU had conducted the B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 exams between 7 May and 11 June 2019 at various centres.

The students, who have appeared for the DU SOL B.Com Hons exams, can visit the official website of DU SOL -- sol.du.ac.in -- to check their result. The candidates can check their DU SOL results either from the official website or from the direct link provided below.

Here's how to check DU SOL B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 results:

Step 1. Visit the official website of DU SOL -- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the 'B.com Hons result 2019' link

Step 3. Fill in the required details, and then click on show

Step 4. Your DU SOL B.Com 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Take a print out of the result for future reference

Students can also apply for the revaluation/rechecking of the answer sheet if they are satisfied with the marks secured in the exam. They have to submit the revaluation/rechecking form, which can be obtained from the school's office, along with the fees in the prescribed format. A student can apply for the revaluation/rechecking within three weeks from the date of declaration of the result. Additionally, the revaluation is permissible only for the theory paper.

